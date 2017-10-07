WWE News: John Cena Advertised For Smackdown Live Event, More Hell in a Cell Matches Simulated In WWE 2K18

– PWInsider reports that John Cena is advertised for the December 30 Smackdown Live event in Tampa, Florida. He’s already booked for RAW brand shows in New York City on December 26, Uniondale, New York on December 27 and Albany, New York on December 29.

– More gameplay videos have been released for WWE 2K18, offering predictions for Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Dolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Roode at Hell in a Cell.