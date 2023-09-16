wrestling / News

John Cena Advertised For WWE Crown Jewel 2023

September 16, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
John Cena WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

A new promotional video for Riyadh Season 2023 mentions this year’s WWE Crown Jewel and notes that John Cena will be there. WWE has yet to announce any talent or matches for the November 4 event. However, WWE recently announced that Cena would be appearing on Smackdown through October, so Cena would likely be there to build to a match of some kind.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

John Cena, WWE Crown Jewel, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading