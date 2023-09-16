John Cena Advertised For WWE Crown Jewel 2023

A new promotional video for Riyadh Season 2023 mentions this year’s WWE Crown Jewel and notes that John Cena will be there. WWE has yet to announce any talent or matches for the November 4 event. However, WWE recently announced that Cena would be appearing on Smackdown through October, so Cena would likely be there to build to a match of some kind.

إطلاق فيديو موسم الرياض بهويته الجديدة 2023

تجارب وفعاليات ترفيهية عالمية للحظات استثنائية#RiyadhSeason#BigTime pic.twitter.com/1hyRhq4wKF — موسم الرياض | Riyadh Season (@RiyadhSeason) September 16, 2023