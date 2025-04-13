John Cena Advertised For WWE Raw After WrestleMania

John Cena is currently advertised for next week’s post-WrestleMania episode of WWE Raw. The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas features Cena in the advertising image for next Monday’s show and WWE.com is advertising him for the episode as well.

Also advertised are Gunther, Jey Uso, AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, The New Day, Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez.

Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 this coming weekend.