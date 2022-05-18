wrestling / News
AEW, John Cena Feature at Warner Bros. Discovery Upfronts
Warner Bros. Discovery held their upfront presentation to advertisers on Wednesday and both John Cena and AEW featured in the event. As you can see below, Cena appeared to promote Peacemaker season two and TBS’ Wipeout, while AEW was featured during the presentation that showed off as a “premiere option” available to advertisers.
There was no AEW talent at the presentation. You can see the photos below via Twitter.
Look out! 🥊 @johncena and @nicolebyer, the iconic hosts of @Wipeout are here to highlight why fans continue to *fall* in love with the @TBSNetwork, @truTV, and @tntdrama brands #WBDUpfront 📸 | Getty pic.twitter.com/4Qdr5u6BqV
— Warner Bros. Discovery Ad Sales (@WBDAdSales) May 18, 2022
Introducing the new faces of Warner Bros. Discovery who joined us for our inaugural #WBDUpfront live from Madison Square Garden! pic.twitter.com/Mb7M6pogcf
— Warner Bros. Discovery (@wbd) May 18, 2022
Here are the Premiere options that would be available to marketers this week across the portfolio pic.twitter.com/RaSrwOGOXW
— Jason Lynch 🇺🇦 (@jasonlynch) May 18, 2022
