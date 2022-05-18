wrestling / News

AEW, John Cena Feature at Warner Bros. Discovery Upfronts

May 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite logo, Tony Khan Image Credit: AEW

Warner Bros. Discovery held their upfront presentation to advertisers on Wednesday and both John Cena and AEW featured in the event. As you can see below, Cena appeared to promote Peacemaker season two and TBS’ Wipeout, while AEW was featured during the presentation that showed off as a “premiere option” available to advertisers.

There was no AEW talent at the presentation. You can see the photos below via Twitter.

