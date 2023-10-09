John Cena Says He And AJ Styles Brought Out The Best In Each Other

During an appearance on The Bump (via Fightful), John Cena praised the work of AJ Styles and said they always brought out the best in each other when they wrestled.

He said: “Phenomenal is a great word to describe AJ. He’s just a wonderful, kind human being and brought out the best in me physically. We both had a different perspective on our careers and he thought if I didn’t exist, he would be where I’m at and I always wanted to see what the WWE would be like with AJ involved. Being in the ring, we brought out the best in each other. I wish AJ a speedy recovery and phenomenal is a great word to describe him.”