John Cena, AJ Styles, and The Bella Twins Receive Teen Choice Awards Nominations

June 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– The nominations have been announced for the 2019 Teen Choice Awards, and a number of WWE personalities, including John Cena, have been nominated. Here’s how it panned out:

* John Cena is up for “Choice Action Movie Star” for Bumblebee. Bumblee is also nominated for “Choice Action Movie.”

* Former WWE World champion AJ Styles is nominated for Choice Male Athlete.

* The Bella Twins are up for Choice Female athlete.

You can vote for the awards at the above link. Voting ends on June 25. The show will air on August 11 at 8:00 pm on FOX.

