John Cena And Cody Rhodes Get Physical On WWE Raw

John Cena and Cody Rhodes opened Monday Night Raw with a heated verbal exchange. Cena came out first, greeted by his usual mix of cheers and boos. Before he could speak, Cody Rhodes entered the ring to a huge reaction from the London crowd, who sang along to his entrance music.

Rhodes immediately addressed online comments suggesting he couldn’t match Cena’s microphone skills, challenging Cena to make fun of him and listing his lisp and neck tattoo as easy targets.

Rhodes then accused Cena of lying in his previous promos. Cena responded by saying he wouldn’t stoop to Rhodes’ level before launching into a scathing attack. Cena claimed he would “bury” Rhodes like he had buried others, and revealed that Rhodes used to be his chauffeur, accusing him of stealing secrets. Cena also said Rhodes holding the title disgusted him, calling him overly polished and reliant on lazy gimmicks. He further insulted Rhodes by calling him a common fan and a “nepo baby.”

Rhodes retaliated by reminding Cena that Vince McMahon, the person who made him famous, is no longer talked about. He called Cena a “company creation” and made a crude joke about Cena’s attire. Rhodes also reminded Cena that he “sold out” to The Rock, but still considered Cena his hero, albeit a flawed one. The London crowd then chanted insults at Cena.

Cena countered by claiming that WWE hadn’t found anyone worthy of defeating him, and that he could turn anything into greatness. He then accused Rhodes of leaving WWE to create his own buzz, and bragged about helping billionaires build empires, referencing Tony Khan. Before Cena could leave, Rhodes reminded him that fans had never said he couldn’t wrestle. Cena re-entered the ring, attempted to attack Rhodes, but Rhodes countered with a Cross Rhodes, ending the segment.