John Cena Appearance, Andre The Giant Battle Royale & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
WWE has announced John Cena and more for next week’s WWE Smackdown. The following is set for next week’s show, the final episode before WrestleMania:
* Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Competitors TBA
* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs. Motor City Machine Guns
* Chelsea Green, Alba Fyre, & Piper Niven vs. Zelina Vega, Kayden Carter, & Katana Chance
* John Cena appears