John Cena Announced For The Suicide Squad

September 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
John Cena Raw Reunion

– John Cena is on the squad.

Director James Gunn published the confirmed list of actors and actresses for The Suicide Squad. As heavily rumored, John Cena is part of the cast.

The Suicide Squad is set to release in theaters August, 6, 2021.

John Cena, The Suicide Squad, Jeremy Lambert

