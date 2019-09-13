wrestling / News
John Cena Announced For The Suicide Squad
September 13, 2019 | Posted by
– John Cena is on the squad.
Director James Gunn published the confirmed list of actors and actresses for The Suicide Squad. As heavily rumored, John Cena is part of the cast.
Don’t get too attached. #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/uITPhrDzz2
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 13, 2019
The Suicide Squad is set to release in theaters August, 6, 2021.
