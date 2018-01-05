wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena Announced For Guest Appearance at WWE Fastlane, Poll on AJ Styles’ WWE Title Run, Will AJ Styles Be WWE Champ After The Royal Rumble?
– The Nationwide Arena, which is the hosting the WWE Fastlane PPV on March 11th, has announced that John Cena will make a special guest appearance at the Smackdown branded PPV…
JUST ANNOUNCED – Special Guest Appearance by JOHN CENA at WWE FASTLANE Sunday March 11 at Nationwide Arena. Choose your seats now! https://t.co/Fl2nadg1Zd pic.twitter.com/CVw489adzS
— Nationwide Arena (@NationwideArena) January 5, 2018
Here is his upcoming WWE schedule…
* Royal Rumble- January 28th
* Monday Night Raw- January 29th
* Monday Night Raw- February 5th
* Elimination Chamber- February 25th
* Monday Night Raw- February 26th
* Fastlane PPV- March 11th
* WrestleMania 34- April 8th
– WWE.com has a new poll up asking, “Will AJ Styles remain WWE Champion after WWE Royal Rumble in Philadelphia?” 79% voted yes, he will find a way to prevail over Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.