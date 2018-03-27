John Cena Announced For Voice Cast of The Voyage Of Doctor Doolittle With Robert Downey Jr., More

– John Cena is part of the voice cast of the animals for Robert Downey Jr.’s latest film, The Voyage Of Doctor Doolittle. Downey posted to Instagram on Tuesday announcing the voice cast for the film, which will feature Cena as a polar bear named Yoshi. You can see the post below.

The live action/animation hybrid film also features the voices of Emma Thompson as Polynesia the parrot, Selena Gomez as Betsy the giraffe, Tom Holland as Jip the dog, and Ralph Fiennes as Barry the tiger, Rami Malek as Chee-Chee the gorilla, Octavia Spencer as Dab-Dab the duck, Kumail Nanjiani as Plimpton the ostrich, John Cena as Yoshi the Polar Bear, Marion Cotillard as Tutu the fox, Carmen Ejogo as Regine the Lioness, Craig Robinson as Fleming the mouse, and Frances de la Tour as Ginko-Who-Soars.

Downey Jr. plays the titular doctor in the film, which also stars Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen. Stephen Gaghan (Gold, Syriana) directs from a script he rewrote from Tom Sheppard’s draft. Production begins later this month in London, with an April 12th, 2019 release date.

Cena commented on the cast announcement, posting to Twitter: