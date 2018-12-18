John Cena Announces Dates For WWE Return

– John Cena took to his Twitter account to announce the WWE dates that he will be appearing at over the holidays. You can see his post below, where he notes that he will be appearing on shows from December 26th through January 14th.

Cena previously said that his return is only for live events, though listed in his dates are the January 7th and 14th episodes of Raw. It is always possible that he will only appear in dark match/segments.