John Cena Announces Partnership With FitOps on Ellen
– As noted on Raw, John Cena is partnering with FitOps for a new campaign to help military veterans. Cena is working with the group and asking fans to donate, noting that he will match all donations made through Veterans Day up to $1 million. You can donate here.
WWE posted an announcement about the partnership, which you can see below:
Cena announces pledge for veterans’ charity
John Cena has made his latest challenge – and it’s to everyone.
Cena appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Monday to call on others to donate to FitOps, pledging to match all donations from now through Veterans Day (Nov. 11) up to $1 million. You can donate now by visiting fitops.org.
FitOps is a foundation that helps military veterans find stability, success and community through fitness. The organization helps veterans achieve personal trainer certification, creating a path in life after service.
Cena just returned from London, where he was filming “Fast & Furious 9.” The Cenation Leader has maintained his famously busy schedule, also starring in “Playing with Fire,” set to release in November. His new children’s book, “Elbow Grease vs. Motozilla,” is also out next week.
The 16-time World Champion also recently talked about the eponymously titled, recently released viral song “John Cena” by South African rapper Sho Madjozi. Cena even took on the John Cena dance challenge set to the song in impromptu fashion with a little help from show DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who taught him some moves.
Every day, 20 U.S. military veterans commit suicide. Why? We believe that the loss of purpose plays a big role. Leaving the military is hard, often because of the incredible pride and purpose our men and women feel while serving others. Often when they lose their purpose, they lose themselves. . @performix and @fitops_foundation is here to change that. For two years @matt_hesse has quietly built and launched a foundation to change that number from 20 to zero; and now we have help – big help – in @johncena. . From now until Veteran’s Day (11/11) @performix and @fitops_foundation partner @johncena has pledged to match all donations to FitOps up to $1M. FitOps is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping our veterans and active duty members apply the skills they learned in the military to become top personal trainers around the country. We want to help our veterans find new purpose as personal trainers. . If you’d like to support FitOps, please visit the link in our bio and make a donation, we need your help! Welcome to the fight. . . #FitOps #VeteransDay #NonProfit #Fitness #personaltrainers #workout #giving #johncena #support ___________________________________________________
