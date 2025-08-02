John Cena Makes Apparent Babyface Turn, Says He Loves Wrestling On WWE Smackdown

John Cena has done an apparent about face, seeming to return to the light side on WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s show saw Cena come out but get interrupted by Cody Rhodes. Cena got a microphone and said that he had told Rhodes that a match at SummerSlam would be too hard and that Rhodes didn’t listen, assaulted him, then made him sign the contract for a dangerous match for the biggest title in the business. He then told Cody “Thank you” because that was the boot in the ass he needed.

Cena went on to say that he built a reputation for his whole career on honesty and respect, but flushed it down the toilet at Elimination Chamber so he could go along with an idea “to make shocking TV” and while they did, after that he found himself alone and trying to be something he wasn’t. He went on to say he wanted to leave with the Undisputed WWE Championshup and take it home, but he didn’t want to ruin wrestling because he loves it. He said he just didn’t want to end up be forgotten about.

Cena then said that Rhodes tried to tell him and when he didn’t listen, Rhodes did what a friend would do and forced him to face it via a fight. He promised to dig deep and fight, proclaiming tonight as “the day that John Cena came back to the WWE.”

Cena said that he didn’t know if he’d leave with the title but he knows the fans will win with their match.

Rhodes proceeded to welcome Cena back and they shared a beer together before shaking hands.