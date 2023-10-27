wrestling / News
John Cena’s Appearance Confirmed For Tonight’s SmackDown
October 27, 2023 | Posted by
John Cena is confirmed for an appearance on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced this morning that Cena will be present at the show, stating:
With @WWESoloSikoa now in his sights for #WWECrownJewel, @JohnCena will be here TONIGHT when #SmackDown goes to @FS1!
You can find the original social media announcement below.
With @WWESoloSikoa now in his sights for #WWECrownJewel, @JohnCena will be here TONIGHT when #SmackDown goes to @FS1!
📺 8e/5p on @FS1 pic.twitter.com/KlOCYodEkz
— WWE (@WWE) October 27, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson On Being a Better Heel Than a Babyface, Says He Has ‘No Babyface Skills’
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Eddie Guerrero’s Most Iconic WCW Matches, Origins Of LWO
- Jake Roberts On Why Butch Reed Wasn’t a Main Eventer In Mid-South Wrestling
- Torrie Wilson Explains Why She Has No Desire To Return To the Ring