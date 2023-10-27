wrestling / News

John Cena’s Appearance Confirmed For Tonight’s SmackDown

October 27, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
WWE Smackdown John Cena Image Credit: WWE

John Cena is confirmed for an appearance on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced this morning that Cena will be present at the show, stating:

With @WWESoloSikoa now in his sights for #WWECrownJewel, @JohnCena will be here TONIGHT when #SmackDown goes to @FS1!

You can find the original social media announcement below.

