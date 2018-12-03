Various News: John Cena Appearing on Ellen Today, ROH TV Available on PlayStation Vue, Ring Warriors Postpones November Tapings

– John Cena will be appearing on Ellen today. The show has released the following clips from his appearance…





– Stadium, which airs Ring of Honor television, is now available to PlayStation Vue subscribers. This is available through the Elite and Ultra packages. [Credit: Pwinsider.com]

– Ring Warriors has postponed its November tapings in Las Vegas. There is a lot of talk that the promotion, which airs on WGN America, is going through a restructuring. [Credit: Pwinsider.com]