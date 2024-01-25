– FanDuel TV announced this week that WWE Superstar and actor John Cena will be appearing on Up & Adams tomorrow (Jan. 26) to promote FanDuel’s new Super Bowl campaign, Kick of Destiny 2.

As noted, Cena will appear as the villain in the campaign, with former NFL player Rob Gronkowski attempting a live redemption kick in Vegas during the Super Bowl pregame show. John Cena is acting on behalf of Team Miss, and he’s convinced that Gronk is going to miss the kick again.

John’s interview with Up & Adams will air live on FanDuel TV at 11:00 am EST/8:00 am PST. It will also be available on FanDuel TV+ and the Up & Adams YouTube channel.

You can get a first look at Cena in the Kick of Destiny Super Bowl campaign below: