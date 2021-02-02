John Cena Appears in Costume as Peacemaker on The Tonight Show, Says He Will Return to WWE as Soon as He Can

– WWE Superstar and actor John Cena made an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon this week, appearing in costume as his Peacemaker character from The Suicide Squad. Production recently began on a TV spinoff for Peacemaker, starring Cena, which is currently in the works for HBO Max in Vancouver, Canada. Cena spoke with host Jimmy Fallon on his future in WWE, his Mountain Dew commercial for the Super Bowl and more. As noted, Cena is currently expected to miss WrestleMania 37 this year due to travel restrictions for the pandemic, since he’s filming in Canada, and WrestleMania 37 is in Florida. Below are some highlights and clips from his appearance:

On Peacemaker’s house: “So, this is actually Peacemaker’s house, and on the contrary, Peacemaker is like a polar opposite of Bruce Wayne, where like Bruce Wayne would be a billionaire with a Batcave, I live in a single-wide, and this is my outfit. So, it’s a bit of an interesting story and a bit of new tale.”

Cena on how he’d describe Peacemaker: “I would say a douche-y, bro-ey Captain America.”

John Cena on his future with WWE and that he will be back: “Yeah, I will [return to WWE]. I just, unfortunately, you know, the state of the world, I mean, I’m not sitting there on the couch next to you. It’s a difficult and unpredictable time and right now, I’m doing this. I’m filming Peacemaker, and that’s going to take a lot of my time. And I can’t bounce back and forth due to international restrictions. So, at least for the time being, I’m here, and I’m still away from WWE, but I very much look forward to returning as soon as I possibly can.”

