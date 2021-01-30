wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena Appears In New Experian Ad, Drew McIntyre & More React to 2020 Royal Rumble
January 29, 2021 | Posted by
– John Cena is appearing in a new ad for Experian, and the WWE veteran is rocking a new hairdo. You can see the ad below, which debuted during the NFC Championship game. The “Mind Control” ad is the first of several new ads to be released with Cena for the brand and features Cena and his sidekick cow from the ads rescuing someone from a credit app in favor of Experian Boost:
– The latest episode of WWE Playback features Drew McIntyre and others reacting to the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble match
