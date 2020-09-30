John Cena Appears on The Tonight Show, Says His WWE In-Ring Career Is ‘Not Over’

– WWE’s John Cena appeared on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show on NBC as the show’s first in-studio guest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cena was there to promote his new children’s book, Elbow Grease: Fast Friends, and he even joined host Jimmy Fallon for a song and dance routine for an alternative rendition of “Reunited.” During the appearance, Cena also mentioned that his WWE in-ring career is “not over.” Below are some video clips and highlights of Cena’s appearance on the show:

John Cena on his current WWE career not being over yet: “With the Elbow Grease books, I have a very young audience in WWE, a lot of kids, a lot of families, and as my in-ring career is not as active – it’s not over, but it’s not as active – I wanted to continue to send messages to those younger viewers, because so many times, parents will be like, ‘hey, your Never Give Up words have helped my son or daughter.’”

Cena on why he wanted to write a children’s book series: “So many times, parents have told me, ‘Your Never Give Up words have helped my son or daughter.’ Ok, so that’s why I had to come up with a children’s book series that is fun, bright, and colorful, and about monster trucks. It’s a fun read but there are some underlying things there about Never Give Up.”







