John Cena Appears On Raw, Accepts Challenge From Austin Theory For WrestleMania 39

John Cena made his return to WWE Raw on Monday and accepted a challenge from Austin Theory for a US Championship match at WrestleMania 39. Monday night’s show saw Theory interrupt Cena as he was about to speak in the ring and issued a challenge for Cena to face him for the US Title at the April 1st and 2nd PPV.

Cena initially rejected the challenge and took shots at Theory, saying that he didn’t believe in himself and had no heart or soul, after which Theory asked Cena where his Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect were. Theory said that Cena would let down the fans if he refused to compete at the PPV, to which Cena said he was trying to protect Theory who he thought wasn’t ready and would lose everything in such a match. Cena then asked the fans what they wanted, and they cheered for him to face Theory so the match was accepted.