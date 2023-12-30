John Cena Appears In Video On WWE Smackdown

John Cena made a return (of sorts) on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, appearing in a video to toast the WWE fans. Cena appeared on the final show of 2023 to give thanks to the WWE fans, his first appearance since WWE Crown Jewel where he lost to Solo Sikoa.

“WWE Universe, John Cena here, all dressed up to celebrate a wonderful group of people,” he said (per Fightful). “A toast to the WWE Universe for making my 2023. As you know, I was able to return to SmackDown in the fall, and the reception and the respect, I will never forget. I do not know how much time in the WWE I have left, but I do know in recent times when I’ve been able to return home, you have always welcomed me as one of your own.”

He continued, “I am forever indebted to your generosity, your empathy, your respect, and your excitement. I look forward to the next time we can get together, but I wanted to take a moment to truly say thank you for making this a wonderful year for me and for my family. To the WWE Universe. Until the next round. Cheers.”