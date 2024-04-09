John Cena Appears On WWE Raw, Teams With Awesome Truth Against Judgment Day

John Cena made an appearance on this week’s WWE Raw and teamed up with Awesome Truth to battle The Judgment Day. Monday night’s episode saw Miz and R-Truth, the new Raw Tag Team Champions, interrupt a segment where the Judgment Day were celebrating Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, the new World Heavyweight Champion and the Women’s World Champion.

The segment led to a back and forth until Truth said he wanted a six-man tag team match with himself, Miz and “a man we can’t see” against JD McDonagh, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio. While everything thought Truth meant Little Jimmy, it was of course Cena who came to the ring late in the match. Cena and Awesome Truth pinned the Judgment Day members following Attitude Adjustments.

