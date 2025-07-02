wrestling / News
John Cena Attends Day Three of Wimbledon 2025
July 2, 2025 | Posted by
John Cena was in attendance for day three of Wimbledone 2025, which is happening right now in London, England. Cena sat in the Royal Box with his wife Shay Shariatzadeh. Cena has been busy in the past week with his work for WWE and promoting his new film Heads of State. He is the current Undisputed WWE Champion and currently has fifteen dates left before he retires.
It's great to see you at #Wimbledon, @JohnCena 😉 pic.twitter.com/xLxjcNlBvt
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2025