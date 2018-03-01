WWE News: John Cena Attends Make-A-Wish Event, Weekend NXT Schedule

– John Cena tweeted the following after attending a Make-A-Wish event on Wednesday…

Just finishing up an extraordinary day with an amazing group of people. An astronaut, mermaid, superhero, @WWE superstar, pop star, marine, makeup artist, and a princess! Thank you @MakeAWish forever grateful — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 1, 2018

– Here is NXT’s weekend schedule of live events…

* Tonight in Columbus, Ohio at Express Live with Johnny Gargano, Andrade Almas, Zelina Vega, Aleister Black, Velveteen Dream, Kairi Sane, Shayna Baszler, Adam Cole, Kassius Ohno, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish appearing

* Tonight in Ocala, Florida at the Reserve Pavilion.

* Friday in Cleveland, Ohio at Agora Theater with Johnny Gargano, Andrade Almas, Zelina Vega, Aleister Black, Velveteen Dream, Kairi Sane, Shayna Baszler, Adam Cole, Kassius Ohno, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish appearing

* Friday in Gainesville, Florida at MLK Recreation Center.

* Saturday in Detroit, Michigan at Royal Oak Music Center with Johnny Gargano, Andrade Almas, Zelina Vega, Aleister Black, Velveteen Dream, Kairi Sane, Shayna Baszler, Adam Cole, Kassius Ohno, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish appearing

* Saturday in Orlando, Florida at Englewood Neighborhood Center.