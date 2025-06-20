wrestling / News
John Cena Announced For August 1st Episode Of WWE Smackdown
Another of John Cena’s final bookings is set, as he’ll be on the episode of WWE Smackdown before SummerSlam. The Prudential Center In Newark, New Jersey announced on Thursday that the current Undisputed WWE Champion will be in the building for the August 1st episode of Smackdown at the venue.
Cena will be on this week’s WWE Smackdown as he builds toward his match with CM Punk at WWE Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on June 28th. He is currently on his retirement tour and has 18 appearances remaining, including the following:
* June 20: Smackdown – Grand Rapids, MI
* June 28: Night of Champions – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
* July 18: Smackdown – San Antonio, TX
* August 1: WWE Smackdown – Newark, NJ
* August 2/3: Summerslam – East Rutherford, NJ
* August 8: Smackdown – Montreal, Quebec, Canada
* August 15: Smackdown – Dublin, Ireland
* August 29: Smackdown – Lyon, France
* August 31: Clash in Paris – Paris, France
* October 11: Crown Jewel Perth – Perth, Australia
JUST ANNOUNCED: For the first time in 7 years, @WWE SmackDown returns to Newark the night before SummerSlam with nonstop action as John Cena continues "The Last Time is Now" tour along with the biggest WWE Superstars! Tickets on sale Fri., June 27 at 10am.
More info:… pic.twitter.com/HIl6dXEVIZ
— Prudential Center (@PruCenter) June 19, 2025
