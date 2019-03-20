John Cena Shares Image of Fan Sign That Reads ‘Baron Corbin Is a Dumpster Fire’

– John Cena is at it again on Instagram. Following the announcement this week that Kurt Angle will face John Cena as Angle’s final match at WrestleMania 35, Cena posted an image today that appeared to throw shade at Corbin on Instagram. You can check out that Instagram post below.

The image Cena posted has a fan holding a sign that reads, “Baron Corbin is a dumpster fire.” Cena previously faced and defeated Corbin in a singles match at Summerslam 2017.