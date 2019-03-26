WWE News: John Cena Pokes at Baron Corbin Again on Instagram, Fan Poll on Weekend Update Hosts Joining Battle Royal, Raw Highlight Videos

– Last week, John Cena posted a photo on his Instagram with a fan sign that read, “Baron Corbin is a dumpster fire.” Cena was back at it on his Instagram this week, poking at the negativity surrounding the Baron Corbin vs. Kurt Angle match set for WrestleMania. You can check out that new image below.

The new image John Cena posted had Baron Corbin’s face pasted over his body. This is from when Cena faced Angle in their feud in WWE some years ago.

– Weekend Update hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost have now joined the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania. WWE has added a fan poll asking the WWE Universe who will be eliminated first from the match between Braun Strowman, Colin Jost, and Michael Che. 56 percent of fans voted for Jost. 24 percent voted for Strowman, and 20 percent voted for Che to get tossed out first.

