John Cena and Batista Both Nominated For Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

June 17, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
John Cena Batista WrestleMania XXVI Image Credit: WWE

The nominations for the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards are out today and both John Cena and Batista have received nods.

Cena is up for Best Male Actor for his role in F9: The Fast Saga.

Meanwhile, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, featuring Batista as Drax, is up for Best Movie.

The ceremony airs on July 13 at 8 PM.

