John Cena and Batista Both Nominated For Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards
June 17, 2024
The nominations for the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards are out today and both John Cena and Batista have received nods.
Cena is up for Best Male Actor for his role in F9: The Fast Saga.
Meanwhile, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, featuring Batista as Drax, is up for Best Movie.
The ceremony airs on July 13 at 8 PM.
