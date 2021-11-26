wrestling / News
John Cena, Batista, & Randy Orton Reflect On OVW In WWE Ruthless Aggression Sneak Peek
November 26, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has revealed a new sneak peek for its “Securing the Future” episode of the Ruthless Aggression series on Peacock and WWE Network, and it includes John Cena, Batista, Randy Orton, and Jim Cornette discussing the success of Ohio Valley Wrestling.
Here’s the video description from WWE:
WWE Superstars who reached the top during the Ruthless Aggression Era reflect on first stepping foot into Jim Cornette’s groundbreaking developmental system, Ohio Valley Wrestling, in this sneak peek at “Securing the Future,” available now to stream anytime exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.
You can watch the video below.
