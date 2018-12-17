Various News: John Cena Battles Aquaman at the Box Office This Weekend, LA Park vs. Rush to Main Event MLW’s April 4th New York City Card

– John Cena’s latest feature film, Bumblebee, the latest in the Transformers franchise, will officially be released on December 21 in theaters. It will be going up against the latest DC Cinematic Universe offering, Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa.

– LA Park vs. Rush will officially Main Event MLW’s April 4th New York City Card…

Today’s greatest rivalry is coming to New York City on Thursday April 4, 2019 as two of today’s greatest luchadores collide in the Big Apple. Major League Wrestling will present Rush vs. LA Park as the main event for the league’s April 4th card at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens, NY.

“We’ve been working on this one since August” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “It’s very rare you see a rivalry that’s as magical and violent as this one. This is the biggest match we’ve ever put together.”

Promotions from around the world bid on this must-see bout with MLW winning the rights to promote the blockbuster encounter. LA Park vs Rush will be the marquee match for MLW’s first of two nights in New York City this April. MLW: Battle Riot II will headline the second night (April 5th) at the Melrose Ballroom. Tickets are on sale now at MLWTickets.com.

A press conference was held this past Friday in New York City to reveal the match with media from as far as Mexico in attendance. Récord, a daily national Mexican newspaper, covered the big match as a featured headline in their publication.

For the last 2 years, LA Park vs. Rush have sold out arenas in Mexico with their feud becoming known for violent brawling as well as breathtaking classic high flying lucha making this rivalry the most talked about feud in the sport today.

Rush stormed into Major League Wrestling this fall and has quickly climbed the rankings as he takes the Muñoz dynasty global. Nicknamed “El Toro Blanco”, the charismatic and muscular phenom is the leader of one of the sport’s most popular and dominant factions, Los Ingobernables. For Rush, nothing would solidify his vision for global conquest more than defeating his greatest rival in New York City.

The face of death itself, LA Park reemerged in MLW for the first time since 2003 this fall defeating Pentagon Jr. in a must-see bout. Since then, LA Park has devoured the competition. Represented by promoter Salina de la Renta and a member of Promociones Dorado, this legendary destroyer looks to prove he is without a doubt the greatest luchador in the world when he steps into the ring on April 4th.