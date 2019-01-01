WWE News: John Cena Says Becky Lynch is the Real Deal, Shinsuke Nakamura Comments on Rusev Attack

– John Cena had some high praise for Becky Lynch following their segment and team-up on Smackdown. Cena appeared in a backstage video that you can see below after Lynch confronted him in the ring and called him out, saying that she’s the real deal.

“I remember speaking to a journalist when I was promoting the movie ‘Bumblebee’ and he asked me how do I feel about Becky Lynch’s character,” Cena said (per WZ). “She believes it, she is ‘The Man’, especially after being with her tonight. It is not a character, it is Becky Lynch. And that’s something I can relate to. When I stand tall in WWE ring, people know they’re getting the best of me. And Becky Lynch came out there and not only staked her claim but said, ‘Listen, if I have to go through you to get it, I’ll get it done,’ I look into her eyes and she meant it…I hope the other WWE superstars regardless of gender were paying attention to the attitude of Becky Lynch because sometimes you gotta announce your presence with authority.”

– The company also releaszed the following video of Shinsuke Nakamura commenting on his attack of Rusev on Smackdown. Nakamura says that he wants to get in line for Rusev’s WWE United States Championship because he’s not done with the title, and said there is no Rusev Day on his calendar: