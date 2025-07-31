John Cena Reveals Biggest Lesson He Learned In WWE

John Cena has revealed the biggest lesson that he learned during his time in WWE. The Undisputed WWE Champion appeared on What’s Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon and during the conversation he was asked what his biggest lesson from his wrestling career was.

“The biggest over-reaching lesson is that it is an absolute fictitious dream job that I’m so lucky exists,” per (per Fightful). “It is something that I never knew how much I needed in my life and still, to this day, is something I can’t live without.”

He continued, “Also, it ends for everyone. No one is immortal. No moment is immortal. No one remembers you forever. None of it matters. The best thing you can do is, if you really love something and something is important to you, when you get a chance to do it, do the best you can and be as coachable as you can.”

Cena is in the midst of his retirement tour and will defend his title against Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam.