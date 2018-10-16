John Cena On How His Body Is Feeling At 41 & Winding Down His Schedule

John Cena recently spoke with Adam Glyn (via Wrestling Inc) about how he feels at age 41 and winding down his schedule; plus hair talk!

On How He Feels at 41: “I feel the most healthy I’ve ever felt in my life. I’ve dropped 20 lbs. I’ve learned some stretching techniques over in China. My body actually feels great. At full disclosure, I can’t run the full demanding schedule at 41 years old that current WWE Superstars do. They go everyday, all the time and it is a young man’s game.”

On Winding Down His Schedule: “I’m old guys. I’m old,” Cena stated. “I’m 41 and performing 310 times a year isn’t what’s best for my overall health. I wanna be able to run the streets at 80 instead of hobbling around. I’m at a point in my life where I need to think long-term. “That doesn’t mean I’m leaving the WWE. I’ll never leave the WWE, it’s my home. But I have to think about long-term health and right now this is probably the best play for me.”

On His Much Talked About New Haircut: “Originally I grew it out for a role, and some good fortune has come my way so I may have to keep it long… I don’t know, everybody wants it short, so that makes me wanna keep it long. I don’t because you have to manage it and I really like the hi-fade because you can just get out of bed and go. So, it’s another thing to take care of but I like it because I was self-conscious about it until this moment where I was forced to grow it out. It’s a cool drill in facing the uncomfortable.”