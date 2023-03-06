wrestling / News

John Cena In Boston Ahead of Tomorrow’s WWE RAW

March 5, 2023 | Posted by Ashish
WWE Raw John Cena 6-27-22 Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that John Cena arrived in Boston last night. He had been filming a movie in Australia.

Tomorrow’s WWE RAW is set to take place at TD Garden in Boston.

