John Cena In Boston Ahead of Tomorrow’s WWE RAW
March 5, 2023 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that John Cena arrived in Boston last night. He had been filming a movie in Australia.
Tomorrow’s WWE RAW is set to take place at TD Garden in Boston.
