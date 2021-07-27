wrestling / News
John Cena Breaks WWE Record For Most-Viewed Instagram Post
July 27, 2021
John Cena has set a high mark for WWE content on Instagram. WWE revealed this week that their photo of Cena “You Can’t See Me”-ing Roman Reigns from Money in the Bank is the most-viewed Instagram post in the company’s history. The post had over 3.5 million views as of Monday.
You can see the post and the announcement graphic below:
@JohnCena returns at last week's #MITB was the highest viewed Instagram post in @WWENetwork History!! 🤩🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/oi0bD50GtC
— Vivek Shah (@VivekCenation30) July 27, 2021
