John Cena Breaks WWE Record For Most-Viewed Instagram Post

July 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
John Cena WWE Money in the Bank

John Cena has set a high mark for WWE content on Instagram. WWE revealed this week that their photo of Cena “You Can’t See Me”-ing Roman Reigns from Money in the Bank is the most-viewed Instagram post in the company’s history. The post had over 3.5 million views as of Monday.

You can see the post and the announcement graphic below:

