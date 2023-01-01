wrestling / News
John Cena Brings In Viewership Boost For WWE Smackdown
December 31, 2022 | Posted by
As you might expect from the heavy promotion of John Cena’s in-ring return, WWE Smackdown was up in viewership last night. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that the show had overnight viewership of 2.441 million viewers. This is higher than last week’s preliminary numbers ( 2.213 million) and the final number (2.376 million).
A rating in the key 18-49 demographic was not provided. Last week’s episode had a 0.55 rating.
