John Cena Brings New Girlfriend Backstage to Raw Reunion

– As previously reported, John Cena had reportedly started dating Shay Shariatzadeh earlier this year, and according to a report by Us Weekly, John Cena brought her backstage to last Monday’s (July 22) Raw Reunion show in Tampa, Florida.

Per the report, a source claims that Cena was introducing Shariatzadeh to people backstage by name. The anonymous person stated, “He was introducing people to her by name. He had his arm around her and she was laughing. They looked like a really cute couple!”

Someone else claimed that Cena is said to be “really into Shay and excited about their new relationship,” adding that she’s “really smart and easygoing” and “great for him.” Shay Shariatzadeh is an Avigilon product manager.

Additionally, HollywoodLife.com is reporting that Shay Shariatzadeh is Cena’s “new girlfriend.” HollywoodLife’s own source stated on the relationship, “They’ve been dating a few months. [Shay’s] from Canada.” The source added that the relationship is getting more serious, stating, “I think he already had her meet his family.”

Cena and Shariatzadeh were first spotted together around March time. Cena previously dated Total Bellas and former WWE Superstar Nikki Bella. They ended their six-year relationship in 2018. Bella is currently dating her former Dancing With the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsey.