John Cena & Brock Lesnar Returning to Raw Next Week, Tag Team Title Match Set

– John Cena and Brock Lesnar will make their returns to Raw on next week’s episode. WWE announced the news during Monday night’s episode of Raw. Cena will also be appearing on next week’s Smackdown.

Also announced for next week’s Raw is a Raw Tag Team Championship match, with The Revival getting a rematch against Chad Gable and Bobby Roode. The Revival successfully argued their case to get a rematch in the face of rematch clauses being thrown out since the McMahons returned to take over Raw and Smackdown, making the point that Scott Dawson wasn’t the legal man when he was pinned in their last match. Finally, Braun Strowman will return on next week’s episode.