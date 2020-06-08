John Cena Helps BTS Fans Match K-Pop Group’s Black Lives Matter Donation

John Cena has helped the BTS Army match — and in fact top — a $1 million donation made by BTS themselves to Black Lives Matter. As reported by Variety on Saturday, the K-pop group and their record label Big Hit Entertainment donated $1 million to the BLM movement. That led their fanbase (known as the BTS Army) to make a push to match the donation, which got a big boost when John Cena jumped in to help out. Cena, who counts himself as a member of the BTS Army, posted to Twitter:

Very happy to join #BTSARMY in efforts to match @BTS_twt tremendous donation #ARMYMatch1M — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 8, 2020

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, the BTS Army had donated a total of $800,000 by Sunday afternoon. While it isn’t clear how much Cena donated, the $1 million number was exceeded by last night. As of now the total earned by the Army’s One in an Army charitable efforts for BLM is $1,224,496 with a new goal of $1.3 million which will almost certainly be exceeded.