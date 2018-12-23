WWE News: John Cena Builds a Gingerbread House, Breakout Superstars of 2018, and Cesaro vs. Sheamus for UpUpDownDown Tournament

– Complex News recently released a video of an interview with John Cena while he also builds a gingerbread house. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a new graphic listing the Top 5 Breakout Superstars of 2018. The graphic is available below. Drew McIntyre, Carmella, Mustafa Ali, Ricochet, and Rhea Ripley made the list this year.

– Xavier Woods released a new UpUpDownDown Championship tournament video, featuring Cesaro vs. Sheamus in Virtua Fighter. You can check out that video below.