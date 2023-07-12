– During a recent chat with Kevin Hart on Hart to Heart, WWE Suerstar John Cena discussed how the business has changed for the best recently. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

John Cena on how the business has gotten better since he started: “The business has changed so much since I started. I think a whole lot better. Again, I’m thinking for you, I bet you comedy’s changed from ’98 until now… That’s the biggest thing, it has grown exponentially. To the point where — I always preface the NBA and the ABA in the ’70s, MLB in the late ’70s and ’80s, pro football in the ’80s. Like pro football now, it’s an operation. The NBA now is an operation, MLB’s an operation.”

On WWE being a generational product: “WWE’s kind of followed the same trajectory where it is this massive, globally-reaching entertainment juggernaut that can show up anywhere. We’ve been to AT&T Stadium in Dallas and I’ve performed in Afghanistan and everywhere in between. I think as you have more success, and especially as they cast as a PG net, it’s a generational product.”

On talent being better taken care of: “As the company grows, it’s trying to gain more of a following, it’s trying to gain more of a fanbase, a general fanbase, so you have to act accordingly. The great news, I feel, is the talent are better taken care of. They’re more professional. They’re more understanding. They’re not as wasteful, they’re a lot smarter. They’re a lot healthier.”