John Cena Calls Undertaker a Coward, Gets Choke Slammed By Kane (Pics, Video)

– John Cena came to the ring on Raw and demanded an answer from Undertaker regarding his WrestleMania challenge, then got chokeslammed by Kane. You can see pics and video from the segment below, in which Cena hit the ring and said he’s waiting for the Dead Man’s answer to his challenge for a WrestleMania match. Cena said Taker’s silence is telling and said while that the fans turned Undertaker into a God, he’s now a coward.

That led to Kane coming to the ring. Cena suggested that Kane was sent by Undertaker to give a response and asked if the answer was yes or no. That resulted in Kane choke slamming Cena and leaving without saying whether Undertaker would accept the challenge or not.

Was that a YES? Was that a NO? Did @KaneWWE just step up to face @JohnCena at @WrestleMania? We know one thing it was, and that's a CHOKESLAM FROM HELL! #RAW pic.twitter.com/tFktX2D1vT — WWE (@WWE) March 20, 2018