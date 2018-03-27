John Cena Calls Out Undertaker on Raw (Pics/Video)

– John Cena called out the Undertaker on Raw after his win over Kane in the main event. You can see pics and video of the post-match segment below, in which Cena called for Taker to appear, to no avail. Cena said that Undertaker’s answer for a match at WrestleMania can be yes or no, but he has to do something. He then called Taker a coward again and said the Dead Man only cares about himself. He said Taker has just one week left to answer his challenge.

Our full report of this week’s episode is here.