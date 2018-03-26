WWE News: John Cena Calls Out The Undertaker Again, Recent Photos of Undertaker and Michelle McCool, Triple H’s Personal Favorite Wrestlemania Match

– John Cena called out The Undertaker again on Instagram, demanding an answer to his Wrestlemania 34 challenge.

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Mar 26, 2018 at 5:15am PDT

– Michelle McCool posted photos of the Undertaker on Instagram in celebration of his 53rd birthday.

– In an interview with Express, Triple H said that his personal favorite Wrestlemania match was his match with Undertaker at Wrestlemania 28. It was a Hell in a Cell match with Shawn Michaels as the guest referee.

He said: “They dubbed it the ‘End of an Era’ match and it really came down to two guys competing in the ring, one guy’s refereeing being Shawn Michaels. Three guys being inside the cell with the upmost respect for each other and a long-standing long careers with each other. It was a really special match, really special night. I think we went to accomplish what we wanted to accomplish but then afterwards there was just a moment where the three of us were standing on that stage looking out over that stadium that is etched in my mind that I’ll never forget and it’s myself, The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels all standing there. It was for us, not just for the entertainment side a special moment, but for us personally. Personally, professionally, on every level it was a special moment.“