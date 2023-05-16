John Cena Makes a Case For Roman Reigns As the Greatest of All Time

John Cena believes a case can be made for Roman Reigns as the greatest pro wrestler of all time, and he laid it out in a recent interview. Cena was a guest on Busted Open Radio and explained why he believes Reigns has to be in the conversation for pro wrestling’s GOAT. You can check out highlights below, per Fightful:

On who he considers the greatest of all time: “So my personal number one, I think Roman Reigns has to be considered strongly. What he’s done with the championship, what he’s done as essentially a selective performer, he’s redefined how you do it. Not only that, the reason I really rest a lot of accolades on Roman’s shoulders, and I’ve told this to him personally, [is] his ability to pass energy to more than himself. [I haven’t seen it] since the Four Horsemen, but the difference between him and Ric is that Ric was always there and that’s brilliant. I love that Roman did it his own way by crafting his own personality, he did it his own way by redefining what it means to be at the tip of the sphere. He is there selectively, he has made himself exclusive and in doing so, he’s brought like eight people with them. He’s allowed the whole Bloodline to get over.”

On Reigns’ ability compared to his own: “If you put me in that conversation, I could only help the person I was working with, while I was working with them. The reputation that I had in that sauce, while I was in it was that I bury talent because I would really invest my whole [heart]. Like, I sat with Austin Theory for like ten hours. Not wasted a day, invested a day to talk about our why, like what’s our story going to be. I would do that with everyone, I live it, my heart is on the plate. What Roman does, just being affiliated with his energy, he gets so many people over and that’s something I could never do, period. You’re with me, and you got a chance when you’re there, but a lot of times you went off to do stuff that wasn’t looked at in the some way and then the perception of the audience is that [I] buried them. Roman’s ability to be that good and to spread his energy so thin that he makes other talent, and do it exclusively. That’s his difference from Ric, Ric was always the centerpiece. Roman has off days, but he’s still there. His presence is so great, I’ve never seen anything like it.”