John Cena Celebrates 18th Anniversary of His WWE Debut, Calls WWE ‘Home’

– In a post on his Twitter account today, WWE Superstar John Cena reflected on the 18th anniversary of his WWE debut in 2002, answering WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle’s open challenge on Smackdown on June 27, 2002. You can check out Cena’s tweet and a clip of his debut below.

John Cena wrote, “Thank you for all the well wishes on the anniversary of a day I’ll never forget. @WWE is and always will be home for me. Thank you for allowing me to pursue my passion for so many years, none of it is possible without you.”