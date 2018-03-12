wrestling
John Cena Challenges Undertaker For WrestleMania 34
– John Cena challeneged The Undertaker to a match at WrestleMania 34 on this week’s Raw. After losing last night at WWE Fastlane in the main event, Cena appeared on Raw and cut a promo in which he ultimately challenged the Dead Man to a match at the April PPV.
In the promo, Cena talked about how he still didn’t have a WrestleMania match and may just have to show up as a fan. He talked about how he would appear in the seats as a fan and then said he’d try getting on the card again, calling out Undertaker. He said it wasn’t Undertaker fault that the match was not able to happen, saying the Phenom’s ego over his loss last year kept him from fighting. He said the difference between Underatker and himself was that he gets back up and goes to work, while Taker sticks his head in the sand and hides.
Cena said Undertaker isn’t finished and made mention of his workout videos that get posted on Michelle McCool’s Instagram account. He added that the fans want the match as much as he does, then said he’s going to Wrestlemania as a fan or as Taker’s opponent. Cena said the ball is in Taker’s court, and he should want one more match.
You can see pics and video from the segment below.
#WrestleMania 34 looms overhead… but will @JohnCena have a path to New Orleans? #RAW pic.twitter.com/rUbHm2NWUP
— WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2018
On clearing a path to #WrestleMania, @JohnCena simply says: "I did NOT get the job done." #RAW pic.twitter.com/eA7TnXBnlA
— WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2018
Maybe he shouldn't have said it… but, he did.@JohnCena just CHALLENGED THE #UNDERTAKER to a match at #WrestleMania! #RAW pic.twitter.com/Usid6p5kvK
— WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2018
Just your average @WWE fan. Nothing to see here. #RAW @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/tJ0lWiGXpV
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 13, 2018
Could YOU be sitting next to @JohnCena at #WrestleMania? He says he'll be there… as a FAN! #RAW pic.twitter.com/4YSYXIdigC
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 13, 2018
.@JohnCena has officially gone rogue…
He IS challenging The #Undertaker to a match at @WrestleMania! #RAW pic.twitter.com/BXzIyJI5RW
— WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2018
"The ball is in YOUR COURT, Deadman." @JohnCena #RAW pic.twitter.com/ozbalVP6KD
— WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2018
The most necessary mic drop in @WWE history? @JohnCena #RAW pic.twitter.com/koJ1GQQ4HT
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 13, 2018