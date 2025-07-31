wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena Chats With Stephanie McMahon on What’s Your Story?, Triple H Directs the John Cena Heel Turn at Elimination Chamber, Vault Unearths Rare Hulk Hogan Footage
– WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena chatted with Stephanie McMahon to talk about his career on What’s Your Story? this week:
John Cena sits down with Steph McMahon to reflect on his career, life priorities and more in a personal interview. A WWE & Fanatics Original Production, presented by Factor and Surfshark VPN.
– WWE released a clip from WWE: Unreal showing Triple H directing the amazing John Cena heel turn that took place at Elimination Chamber Toronto:
Enter the Gorilla Position as WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque calls the shots of John Cena’s now-infamous betrayal of Cody Rhodes in real time. Watch WWE: Unreal, streaming now on Netflix.
– WWE Vault showcased Hulk Hogan with some rare footage of his Hall of Fame career:
Celebrate the career of Hulk Hogan with this rare footage of the legendary WWE Hall of Famer, from The Hulkster’s humble beginnings in wrestling to his zenith as a pop-culture icon.
