John Cena & CM Punk Set Stage For WWE Title Match At Night Of Champions On Raw

John Cena and CM Punk look top be headed to WWE Night of Champions, with the challenge and location laid out on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw Punk come down to the ring to interrupt Cena, who was opening the show to with a promo. Punk said that he has a lot to get off his chest and that he plans to become a monster to stop the monster that Cena has become.

Punk then said that he’s not defending TKO or the corporate machine, just the people and that Cena can pick when Punk takes the title off of him. Cena said that Punk can “follow him to Saudi Arabia” and Punk agreed before Seth Rollins and his alliance interrupted.

Night of Champion takes place in Riyadh on June 28th.